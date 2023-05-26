Heart Health: दिल के मरीज रोजाना करें ये काम, नहीं पड़ेगी कभी अस्पताल जाने की जरूरत
topStories1hindi1712352
Hindi Newsवेलनेस

Heart Health: दिल के मरीज रोजाना करें ये काम, नहीं पड़ेगी कभी अस्पताल जाने की जरूरत

Foods To Eat Daily:  दिल को हेल्दी रखना बहुत जरूरी होती है.  अगर आपको पहले से दिल से जुड़ी कोई बीमारी है तो आपको अपने खान-पान का खास ध्यान रखना चाहिए. 

Written By  Jagrati Singh|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 04:13 PM IST

Trending Photos

Heart Health: दिल के मरीज रोजाना करें ये काम, नहीं पड़ेगी कभी अस्पताल जाने की जरूरत

Heart Healthy Foods To Eat Daily:  दिल को हेल्दी रखना बहुत जरूरी होती है. ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि अगर आपका दिल सही से काम नहीं करता है तो आरको कई तरह की बीमारियां घेर सकती हैं साथ ही आपकी जान भई जा सकती है. ऐसे में अगर आपको पहले से दिल से जुड़ी कोई बीमारी है तो आपको अपने खान-पान का खास ध्यान रखना चाहिए. साथ ही आपको कुछ बातों का ध्यान जरूर रखना चाहिए.
दिल को हेल्दी रखने के लिए करें ये काम-

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
mutual fund
आपको भी बनना है करोड़पति तो Mutual Fund में लगाएं पैसा, मिलेंगे पूरे 1 करोड़ रुपये!