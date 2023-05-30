Bone Health: बुढ़ापे तक हड्डियां चाहते हैं मजबूत रखना? आज से ही इन 4 चीजों से बना लें दूरी
Bone Health: बुढ़ापे तक हड्डियां चाहते हैं मजबूत रखना? आज से ही इन 4 चीजों से बना लें दूरी

Worst Foods: हमारी बॉडी का पूरा वजन हड्डियों पर टिका होता है. क्या आपको पता है कि आपके खाने में कुछ ऐसी चीजें भी होती हैं जिसकी वजह से हड्डियां कमजोर हो जाती हैं. 

Written By  Jagrati Singh|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 02:45 PM IST

Bone Health: बुढ़ापे तक हड्डियां चाहते हैं मजबूत रखना? आज से ही इन 4 चीजों से बना लें दूरी

Worst Foods For Your Bones: हमारी बॉडी का पूरा वजन हड्डियों पर टिका होता है. वहीं ऐसे में अगर आपकी हड्डियां कजोर होती हैं तो आपको काम करने में दिकक्त होती है. वहीं ये तो आप भी जानते होंगे कि हड्डियों का ज्यादातर भाग कैल्शियम से बना होता है. वहीं ज्यादातर 30 साल की उम्र तक हड्डियां बनती है लेकिन इसके बाद हड्डियां बनना बंद हो जाती हैं. वहीं अगर आपकी बॉडी में विटामिन डी की कमी होती है तो भी हड्डियां बनना बंद हो जाती हैं.लेकिन क्या आपको पता है कि आपके खाने में कुछ ऐसी चीजें भी होती हैं जिसकी वजह से हड्डियां कमजोर हो जाती हैं. चलिए हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि किन चीजों का सेवन आपको भूलकर भी नहीं करना चाहिए?

