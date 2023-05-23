PM Modi in Sydney: ऑस्ट्रेलियाई पीएम ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को माना बॉस, सिडनी में भारत की जय-जयकार
PM Modi in Sydney: ऑस्ट्रेलियाई पीएम ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को माना बॉस, सिडनी में भारत की जय-जयकार

PM Modi in Sydney: ऑस्ट्रेलियाई प्रधानमंत्री एंथनी अल्बनीज (Anthony Albanese) ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी बॉस हैं और वह जहां भी जाते हैं, उनका रॉक स्टार जैसा स्वागत होता है.

Written By  Sumit Rai|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 09:14 PM IST

Australian PM Anthony Albanese called PM Modi Boss: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी दो दिनों के ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर हैं और मंगलवार को उन्होंने सिडनी के कूडोस बैंक एरिना में 20 हजार से ज्यादा भारतीयों को संबोधित किया. कार्यक्रम में मौजूद लोगों ने पीएम मोदी का जोरदार स्वागत किया और पूरा हॉल मोदी-मोदी के नारों से गूंज गया. पीएम मोदी के सिडनी पहुंचने पर हर तरफ भारत की जय-जयकार हो रही है और ऑस्ट्रेलियाई प्रधानमंत्री एंथनी अल्बनीज (Anthony Albanese) ने भी पीएम मोदी को बॉस मान लिया.

