क्या लापता होने के तुरंत बाद फट गई थी पनडुब्बी? 'Titanic' फिल्म के निर्देशक जेम्स कैमरून का बड़ा बयान
क्या लापता होने के तुरंत बाद फट गई थी पनडुब्बी? 'Titanic' फिल्म के निर्देशक जेम्स कैमरून का बड़ा बयान

Missing Titanic Submarine: 1997 की विश्व प्रसिद्ध ‘टाइटैनिक’  फिल्म के निर्माता-निर्देशक ने कहा कि वह 1912 में इस ऐतिहासिक जहाज के डूबने की घटना और हाल में इसका मलबा देखने के लिए एक सबमर्सिबल पर सवार होकर गए यात्रियों की मौत के बीच समानताओं से हैरान हैं.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 02:02 PM IST

Trending Photos

Titanic Tourist Submarine: 'टाइटैनिक' के निदेशक और गहरे समुद्र के खोजकर्ता जेम्स कैमरून ने कहा कि उन्हें संदेह था कि सतह समर्थन जहाज [Surface Support Ship] के साथ संपर्क टूटने के तुरंत बाद सबमर्सिबल फट गया है. कैमरून, जो अनुसंधान और पर्यटन के लिए सबमर्सिबल बनाने वाली कंपनी ट्राइटन सबमरीन के आंशिक मालिक भी हैं, ने कहा कि वह अपने स्रोतों से प्राप्त जानकारी के आधार पर इस निष्कर्ष पर पहुंचे हैं.

