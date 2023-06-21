UN के मंच पर भारत का चीन को पंच, 26/11 हमले के आतंकी साजिद मीर का ऑडियो आया सामने
UN के मंच पर भारत का चीन को पंच, 26/11 हमले के आतंकी साजिद मीर का ऑडियो आया सामने

India exposes China: भारत ने यूएन (UN) में चीन की पोल खोल दी है और 26/11 हमले के आतंकी साजिद मीर (Sajid Mir) का ऑडियो सामने आया है, जिसमें वो आतंकियों को संदेश दे रहा है.

Written By  Sumit Rai|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

UN के मंच पर भारत का चीन को पंच, 26/11 हमले के आतंकी साजिद मीर का ऑडियो आया सामने

Sajid Mir Audio in UN: चीन ने एक बार फिर अपनी 'नापाक' हरकत को अंजाम दिया है और संयुक्त राष्ट्र (United Nations) में लश्कर-ए-तैयबा (Lashkar e Taiba) के आतंकवादी साजिद मीर को वैश्विक आतंकवादी घोषित करने के लिए लाए गए प्रस्ताव पर अड़ंगा लगा दिया है. बता दें कि यूनाइडेट नेशंस सिक्योरिटी काउंसिल (UNSC) की बैठक में अमेरिका ने यह प्रस्ताव पेश किया था, जिसका सह प्रस्तावक भारत था. बता दें कि चीन द्वारा वीटो लगाए जाने के बाद भारत ने यूएन (UN) में ड्रैगन की पोल खोल दी है. बता दें कि भारत ने अक्टूबर 2022 में मुंबई में हुई यूएनएससी की बैठक में 26/11 हमले के आतंकी साजिद मीर (Sajid Mir) का  ऑडियो सुनाया था, जिसमें वो आतंकियों को निर्देश दे रहा है. बता दें कि साजिद मीर इस समय पाकिस्तान में मौजूद है और 26 नवंबर 2008 को मुंबई में हुए आतंकी हमले में शामिल होने के कारण वॉन्टेड है.

