Canada में भीषण सड़क हादसे में 15 सीनियर सिटिजंस की मौत, PM ने जताया दुख
Canada में भीषण सड़क हादसे में 15 सीनियर सिटिजंस की मौत, PM ने जताया दुख

Canada में एक सड़क हादसे में कम से कम 15 लोगों की जान चली गई. स्थानीय अधिकारियों ने ये जानकारी दी. घटना गुरुवार दोपहर की है जब एक ट्रक वरिष्ठ नागरिकों को ले जा रही बस से टकरा गया.   

 

Canada में भीषण सड़क हादसे में 15 सीनियर सिटिजंस की मौत, PM ने जताया दुख

Tragic road accident in Canada: कनाडा के मैनिटोबा में एक सड़क हादसे में कम से कम 15 लोगों की जान चली गई. स्थानीय अधिकारियों ने ये जानकारी दी. घटना गुरुवार दोपहर की है जब एक ट्रक वरिष्ठ नागरिकों को ले जा रही बस से टकरा गया. 

