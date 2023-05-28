NATO प्लस में शामिल होगा भारत! निकल जाएगी ड्रैगन की हवा, US ने बनाया तगड़ा 'प्लान'
NATO प्लस में शामिल होगा भारत! निकल जाएगी ड्रैगन की हवा, US ने बनाया तगड़ा 'प्लान'

NATO Plus Countries: इंडो-पैसिफिक के क्षेत्र में अब चीन (China) की दादागिरी खत्म होने वाली है क्योंकि भारत नाटो प्लस (NATO Plus) में शामिल हो सकता है. यूएस की सिलेक्शन कमेटी ने इसकी सिफारिश कर दी है.

May 28, 2023

NATO प्लस में शामिल होगा भारत! निकल जाएगी ड्रैगन की हवा, US ने बनाया तगड़ा 'प्लान'

NATO Plus Countries India: चीन (China) को सामरिक मात देने के लिए पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) की अमेरिका (US) यात्रा से पहले यूएस की एक शक्तिशाली समिति ने भारत को नाटो प्लस (NATO Plus) में शामिल करने की सिफारिश की है. बता दें कि नाटो प्लस एक सुरक्षा व्यवस्था है जो नाटो और 5 गठबंधन राष्ट्रों न्यूजीलैंड, ऑस्ट्रेलिया, इजराइल, जापान और साउथ कोरिया को ग्लोबल डिफेंस कोऑपरेशन बढ़ाने के लिए साथ लाती है. जान लें कि अगर भारत नाटो प्लस में शामिल होगा तो इन देशों के बीच खुफिया जानकारी बिना रोकटोक से शेयर हो पाएगी. इसके अलावा भारत की बिना किसी टाइम इंटरवल के मॉडर्न मिलिट्री टेक्नोलॉजी तक पहुंच बन सकेगी.

