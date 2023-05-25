WHO Pandemic Alert: कोरोना से भी खतरनाक बीमारी मचा सकती है तबाही, 2 करोड़ लोगों की जान का खतरा?
topStories1hindi1710005
Hindi Newsदुनिया

WHO Pandemic Alert: कोरोना से भी खतरनाक बीमारी मचा सकती है तबाही, 2 करोड़ लोगों की जान का खतरा?

WHO Chief Warn new pandemic: क्या दुनिया एक और महामारी की चपेट में आने वाली है. ये सवाल इसलिए उठ खड़ा हुआ है कि विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन ने इससे जुड़ी चेतावनी जारी की है.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 07:38 AM IST

Trending Photos

WHO Pandemic Alert: कोरोना से भी खतरनाक बीमारी मचा सकती है तबाही, 2 करोड़ लोगों की जान का खतरा?

Who warns more deadlier virus than covid 19: कोरोना महामारी के बाद अब दुनिया पर नया खतरा मंडरा रहा है. WHO के चीफ डॉ टेड्रोस अदनोम घेब्रेयसस ने कहा है कि अगली महामारी कोविड से कहीं ज्यादा खतरनाक हो सकती है. जेनेवा में अपनी सालाना प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में उन्होंने इस नए खतरे के बारे में दुनिया को आगाह किया है. उन्होंने ये भी कहा कि अभी कोरोना पूरी तरह से खत्म नहीं हुआ है और नया संकट दुनिया के सामने कभी भी आ सकता है. जबकि इससे पहले 5 मई को WHO ने घोषणा की थी कि कोरोना अब ग्लोबल हेल्थ इमरजेंसी नहीं है. इसकी वजह तेजी से कम होते एक्टिव केस और मौत के आंकड़ों को बताया गया था. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
cold coffee
Summers में कोल्ड कॉफी पीकर पहुंचा रहे हैं गले को ठंडक? सेहत को हो सकता है नुकसान
West Bengal
‘बंगाल में यूक्रेन से भी बदतर स्थिति’-BJP नेता शुभेंदु अधिकारी का ममता सरकार पर हमला
Coal India
Coal India के कर्मचार‍ियों की हो गई मौज, इनके भत्‍तों में होगा 25 प्रत‍िशत का इजाफा
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Salman Khan ने Bigg Boss OTT का प्रोमो किया शूट, इन 3 सेलेब्स ने ठुकराया शो का ऑफर