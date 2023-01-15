IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs ENG Hockey World Cup 2023 match in Birsa Munda Stadium, Rourkela, 7PM IST, January 15
After defeating Spain 2-0, the Indian men's hockey team's World Cup campaign got started to a bright start. The goals from Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh gave the hosts the victory. India will now want to extend its winning streak when they play England in their subsequent World Cup match. The Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela will host the Men's Hockey World Cup match between India and England.
The team led by Harmanpreet Singh is in Pool D with Wales, England, and Spain. India will face Wales on January 19 in their final group-stage match. While this was going on, England began their World Cup campaign with a stunning 5-0 victory over Spain. Liam Ansell, an English forward, scored twice to give his team the full three points. The current leader in Pool D standings is England, who has a better goal differential.
All you need to know about FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and England:
Telecast FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 India vs England
The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India vs England Men’s Hockey World Cup match.
Live Streaming FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 India vs England
The World Cup match between India and England will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Match Details FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 India vs England
The IND vs ENG Men’s Hockey World Cup match will be played at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, in Rourkela on Sunday, January 15, at 7 pm IST.
Dream11 Team Prediction for FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 India vs England
Captain: Harmanpreet Singh
Vice-Captain: Hardik Singh
Goalkeeper: Ollie Payne
Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Jack Waller, James Albery, Nick Park
Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Hardik Singh, Zach Wallace
Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Will Calanan
Predicted Playing XI for FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 India vs England
India Predicted Starting Line-up: PR Sreejesh (gk), Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sukhjeet Singh
England Predicted Starting Line-up: Ollie Payne (gk), Nick Park, Jack Waller, David Ames, James Albery, Zach Wallace (c), David Goodfield, Tom Sorsby, Sam Ward, Liam Ansell, Will Calnan
