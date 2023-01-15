IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs ENG Hockey World Cup 2023 match in Birsa Munda Stadium, Rourkela, 7PM IST, January 15

After defeating Spain 2-0, the Indian men's hockey team's World Cup campaign got started to a bright start. The goals from Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh gave the hosts the victory. India will now want to extend its winning streak when they play England in their subsequent World Cup match. The Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela will host the Men's Hockey World Cup match between India and England.

The team led by Harmanpreet Singh is in Pool D with Wales, England, and Spain. India will face Wales on January 19 in their final group-stage match. While this was going on, England began their World Cup campaign with a stunning 5-0 victory over Spain. Liam Ansell, an English forward, scored twice to give his team the full three points. The current leader in Pool D standings is England, who has a better goal differential.

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India vs England Men’s Hockey World Cup match.

The World Cup match between India and England will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

The IND vs ENG Men’s Hockey World Cup match will be played at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, in Rourkela on Sunday, January 15, at 7 pm IST.

India Predicted Starting Line-up: PR Sreejesh (gk), Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sukhjeet Singh

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Ollie Payne (gk), Nick Park, Jack Waller, David Ames, James Albery, Zach Wallace (c), David Goodfield, Tom Sorsby, Sam Ward, Liam Ansell, Will Calnan