LIVE Updates | India Vs England, Hockey World Cup 2023: India look to continue on winning run against England

The Indian Men's Hockey team put up an electrifying performance to win their opening game of the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 here at the brand-new Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium by a score of 2-0 against Spain. Amit Rohidas, a local boy, and Hardik Singh, a teenage midfielder, both of whom scored, were responsible for the hosts' surprising victory, which was made possible by a rock-solid defence.

England, the opposition for the second Pool D match against the Indian Team, is coming off a commanding 5-0 victory against Wales. Both teams produced a tense 4-4 tie in their previous meeting at the Pool stage of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. India's second pool D encounter will be against England on January 15 at 1900 IST.

Full Squad

India

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh

Alternate players: Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh

Head coach: Graham Reid

England

Ames David, Albery James, Ansell Liam, Bandurack Nick, Calnan Will, Condon David, Goodfield David, Martin Harry, Mazarelo James, Park Nick, Payne Ollie, Roper Phil, Rushmere Stuart, Sanford Liam, Sorsby Tom, Wallace Zach, Waller Jack, Ward Sam, Creed Brendan, Sloan Ian