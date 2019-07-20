'Avengers: Endgame' directors wanted Thanos to bring Captain America's 'severed head' in climax

Washington DC: 'Avengers: Endgame' director Joe and Anthony Russo made a huge revelation about an addition to the plot of the film which had to be dropped later.

While marking their presence at the Comic-Con 2019 in San Diego, the duo revealed that they wanted Thanos to go back in time and kill all the Avengers and chop off Captain America's head from the previous film. They wanted him to bring his "severed head" to the last scene of 'Avengers: Endgame'.

"We clung to that storyline for so long just for that moment of Thanos walking through a portal and dropping Captain America`s severed head," Entertainment Weekly quoted Anthony as saying.

To which Joe added, "We had most of the script working except for the third act, because Anthony and I were clinging to this concept that we wanted Thanos to walk up to the Avengers and throw Captain America's head on the ground."

He continued, "We couldn't give up on it, and finally we said, 'All right, what if we don't do that, can we find another way into the third act?' And that's when it turned into what it is now."

The brothers finally shared that they cancelled this storyline for it would have been too dark.

"Thanos is a rough dude," Anthony added.

'Avengers: Endgame' released on April 26 marked the final film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current generation, which comprises of 22 films, including 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and 'Captain Marvel'.