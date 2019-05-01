Avengers: Endgame is on a roll, earns over Rs 200 cr at India Box Office

New Delhi: The most-talked about Hollywood biggie 'Avengers: Endgame' has is on a roll! The film is a global blockbuster and is on a record-breaking spree. In India, the superhero flick has earned over Rs 200 crore in flat five days.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. Hew rote: “#AvengersEndgame refuses to slow down... Crosses ₹ 200 cr on Day 5 [Tue]... Sets sights on ₹ 400 cr... Fri 53.60 cr, Sat 52.20 cr, Sun 52.85 cr, Mon 31.05 cr, Tue 26.10 cr. Total: ₹ 215.80 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 256.90 cr.”

#AvengersEndgame refuses to slow down... Crosses ₹ 200 cr on Day 5 [Tue]... Sets sights on ₹ 400 cr... Fri 53.60 cr, Sat 52.20 cr, Sun 52.85 cr, Mon 31.05 cr, Tue 26.10 cr. Total: ₹ 215.80 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 256.90 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 1, 2019

'Avengers: Endgame' is directed by the Russo brothers—Anthony and Joe. It stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson in lead roles. After 'Avengers: Infinity War's massive success at the Box Office, all eyes having been set on 'Avengers: Endgame' to hit the theatres.

The film is written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. In the film, the surviving Avengers and their allies collectively work together to reverse the damage done by Thanos in Infinity War.

The Marvel superhero movie is high on the buzz word and has received a massive positive word of mouth publicity. The film is eyeing a lifetime business of around Rs 400 Crore at Indian Box Office.