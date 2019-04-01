Avengers: Endgame—Watch AR Rahman's Marvel Hindi anthem

New Delhi: Music maestro AR Rahman has composed the much-awaited Marvel anthem in Hindi for fans of the 'Avengers' series. He has created the anthem for Avengers: Endgame which is set to release in India on April 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The anthem was unveiled by co-director Joe Russo and AR Rahman at a grand event held in Mumbai.

Watch the foot-tapping song here:

The Marvel anthem has been composed, produced and arranged by Rahman. He has also crooned the song. The Hindi lyrics are penned by Nirmika Singh and the

Hindi rap is by M C Heam. The vocal arrangement is by Arjun Chandy.

The backing vocals have been lent by a huge team of Arjun Chandy, Nakul Abyankar, M C Heam, Suryansh, Hiral Viradia, Lavita Lobo, DeepthiSureshh, Srinivas, Sowmya, Madumitha, Shenbagaraj, Jaganjoth, Mayank, Soundarya, Aravind Srinivas, Jithin, Santosh and Akshara.

'Avengers: Endgame' is directed by the Russo brothers—Anthony and Joe. It stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson in lead roles.

After 'Avengers: Infinity War's massive success at the Box Office, all eyes are set on 'Avengers: Endgame' to hit the theatres.

Joe Russo has begun his promotional tour with India being the first country in the Asia Pacific region.