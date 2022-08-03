NewsEntertainmentMovies
ENTERTAINMENT

'Batgirl' cancelled: Warner bros shelve film, will not release in theatres or HBO Max

Along with the `Batgirl`, Warner bros. has also shelved `Scoob! : Holiday Haunt,` a followup to the 2020 film `Scoob!.`

Edited By:  Tahira Khan|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 08:38 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

'Batgirl' cancelled: Warner bros shelve film, will not release in theatres or HBO Max

Washington: Warner bros. and DC comics have now officially shelved `Batgirl` after the film reached its post-production stage and will not premiere in theatres or on any other digital platforms including HBO Max. According to Variety, helmed by the `Ms Marvel` and `Bad Boys for Life` directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the film stars Leslie Grace in the lead role. The film was greenlit in 2021 as part of a company-wide effort at Warner Bros. to create feature films specifically for HBO Max. But the new corporate regime at Warner Bros. Discovery has pivoted the company's priorities back to theatrical features, leaving ‘Batgirl’ without a proper home.

Along with the `Batgirl`, Warner bros. has also shelved `Scoob! : Holiday Haunt,` a followup to the 2020 film `Scoob!.`

The official statement for shelving the major projects from the senior members of the production house is still awaited.

As per Variety, studio insiders insist the decision to shelve ‘Batgirl’ was not driven by the quality of the film or the commitment of the filmmakers, but by the desire for the studio`s slate of DC features to be at a blockbuster scale.

‘Batgirl’ was budgeted to screen in homes on HBO Max, and not for a major global release in theatres. Along with Grace, the `Batgirl` also starred J.K Simmons, Jim Gordon, Brendan Fraser and, Michael Keaton in prominent roles.

The decision still comes as a shock, as studios almost never shelve productions outright, preferring to get at least some return on their investment. It also comes as Warner Bros. is still contending with what to do about `The Flash,` a DC adaptation created and budgeted specifically for theatrical release in 2023. The film has been utterly hamstrung by repeated allegations of abuse and misconduct by its star, Ezra Miller, Variety reported.

Live Tv

EntertainmentBatgirlWarner BrosDCBatgirl shelvedHBO Max

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: America all set to answer China!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset with Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: How Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri was killed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will be the new Al-Qaeda leader now?
DNA Video
DNA: Understand in 4 points why Zawahiri's death is important for India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How much effort did Pingali Venkaiah put into designing the tricolour?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the scam in which Sanjay Raut is 'trapped'
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Patra Chawl Land Scam' happened?
DNA Video
DNA : What is the role of Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the Indian players who beat the World's stalwarts