'Doctor Slump' To 'Heirs', Best K-Dramas Of Park Shin Hye One Must-Watch

New Delhi: From the aspiring journalist in Pinnochip to the delinquent turned Doctor in Doctors or the young girl caught in a passionate romance in Heirs, Park Shin Hye has been part of some very popular K-dramas. As she turns a year older on February 18 let us revisit 5 of her popular dramas

Heirs

Lonely, rich boy Kim Tan (Lee Min Ho) lives away from home in Southern California as per his domineering older brother Won’s wishes. Tan is aware that it is a life in exile, since his brother wants him out of the way, staking his claim to the inheritance. He runs into Cha Eun Sang (Park Shin Hye) who is in the States to find her sister. The two return home to Seoul, and Kim Tan discovers that Eun Sang is the daughter of his household help. A love story blossoms despite their class differences, but in comes Choi Young Do (Kim Woo Bin) Kim Tan’s rival, who falls in love with Eun Sang.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Doctor Slump

Park Shin Hye reunites with Heir’s co-star Park Hyung Sik in this romantic comedy about two former rivals who reunite and unexpectedly become each other’s support during the darkest period of their lives. Park Hyun Sik is Yeo Jung Woo, a star plastic surgeon whose thriving career suddenly falls into danger due to a strange medical accident, while Park Shin Hye is Nam Ha Neul, a workaholic anesthesiologist suffering from burnout syndrome.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Pinnochio

Choi In Ha (Park Shin Hye), the daughter of a prime-time news reporter and presenter, wants to be a broadcast journalist. But Ha suffers from “Pinocchio syndrome,” a condition which triggers hiccups whenever she is to lie. Choi Dal Po (Lee Jong Suk) haunted by his past, also wants to get into broadcasting to unearth the truth after misreporting destroyed his family. Ha and Dal Po, pursue their ambition in broadcasting as adults. As they unearth conspiracies in the newsroom, they end up questioning the very ideologies they grew up with.

Where To Watch: Viki

Doctors

Yoo Hye Jung (Park Shin Hye) has never had it easy and is a volatile person who gets into trouble. The only person who takes any interest in her well-being is her high school teacher Hong Ji Hong (Kim Rae Won). Years later when she is a neurosurgeon at a hospital, Hye Jung’s prickly personality keeps her aloof until she once again meets her mentor Ji Hong, who is now a senior doctor at the hospital. As he once again helps her to overcome her many issues, we see Hye Jung evolve and come into her own as a person.

Where To Watch: Viki

You’re Beautiful

Starring Jang Geun Suk is Hwang Tae Kyung and Park Shin Hye as Mi Nam is a fun gender bender with Park Shin Hye playing, both the male and female characters. Go, Mi Nam joins Tae Kyung’s rock group in replacement of her twin brother, but as the other group members slowly catch on that Mi Nam is a girl, they start to develop strong feelings for her. Go Mi Nyeo must replace her brother, who has been unable to be active with the group and gets thrown into the K-pop world, trying to figure out the ins and outs of fitting in so that people do not find out her secret.

Where To Watch: Viki