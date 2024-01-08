New Delhi: It is the beginning of the Award season in Hollywood and the mood seems one of snubs and surprises at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

Christopher Nolan’s 'Oppenheimer' lead with five wins. The film a sprawling narrative on J Robert Oppenheimer and the creation of the atomic bomb bagged the Best Actor prize for Cillian Muphy as well as the Best Director nod for Christopher Nolan and the Best Motion Picture prize.

While “Barbie” may have won hearts on screen but was snubbed at the Globes, losing the award for best comedy to “Poor Things”. The film stars Emma Stone as a woman who develops her perspective on life, and the world after her brain is translated into that of an infant. Emma Stone also took home the best female actor in a musical/ comedy category for the same. Barbie won the newly initiated Best Blockbuster prize, the same was accepted by Margot Robbie who was grateful that a project like this got to be made. Murphy

Barbie and Oppenheimer which were perhaps the two most popular films of the year, and were celebrated for their innovative screenplay, ironically lost the screenplay award to the writers of “Anatomy of a Fall”, a French courtroom drama.

The other upset of the evening was Taylor Swift, who wasn’t amused by the jokes made about her relationship and boyfriend Travis Kelce. The other upset was her concert film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour which was nominated for the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award lost to “Barbie”.

Actor Lily Gladstone won the best performance by a female actor in a drama for “Killers of the Flower Moon”, beating Greta Lee for Past Lives and Annette Bening for Nyad. The actor played an Osage woman who is made a target for her possession of oil wealth, was a first-time nominee and said the award was a historic moment for recognising indigenous communities which have often been marginalised,..” This is for every rez kid, every little urban kid, every little native kid who has a dream and is seeing themselves represented.”.

Popular TV series “Succession’ reigned supreme at the Globes, bagging four awards, including Best Actor and Actress for Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook, and Best Supporting Actor for Matthew Macfayden.

American stand-up comedian and actress Ali Wong won the Best Actress trophy in a limited series for Beef” becoming the first Asian descent actor to win the prize.

She dedicated the award to all working mothers.

Her co-star Steven Yeun bagged the Best Actor prize in the same category.

Ricky Gervais bagged the Globe for a stand-up comedy special, in the all-new category introduced this year.

The Golden Globes are often seen as a precursor to the Oscars, it would be interesting to see the snubs and surprises at the Academy Awards this March.