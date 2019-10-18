close

Mamoudou Athie joins 'Jurassic World 3' cast

He will be seen with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who are reprising their roles from the previous films, reported Variety. Other than them, 'Jurassic World 3' will also have Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum from the original mega-hit 'Jurassic Park.'

Washington D.C : Actor Mamoudou Athie has been roped in to join the cast of 'Jurassic World 3'.

The film is set to be helmed by Colin Trevorrow, the director of the first 'Jurassic World'. He will not only direct and produce the film but is also penning the script with Emily Carmichael.

For production Trevorrow is being joined by his old partner Steven Spielberg and Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley. Universal Pictures senior vice president of production Sara Scott is heading the production on behalf of the studio.

Colin Trevorrow helmed the 2015's 'Jurassic World' which minted USD 1.67 billion worldwide and turned to be the sixth-highest-grossing film in cinema history. Mamoudou Athie earned fame from his work in Jason Reitman's 'The Front Runner'. 

