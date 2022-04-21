Moon Knight episode 4: Shocking plot twist in Oscar Isaac's series explained

NEW DELHI: The third episode of 'Moon Knight' ended with Konshu being imprisoned in stone thanks to his manipulation of the night sky. Meanwhile, Marc and Steven are left without powers and without access to the Moon Knight suit.

Steve refuses to let Marc be back in control of their body, which presents him and Layla with problems. The show has yet to officially diagnose Marc, though references to him being unwell have been made and the obvious presence of at least one alter personality.

In the climax of the episode, Layla and Steven are being hunted by Arthur and his men in the long-lost tomb of Alexander the Great. Steven lets Marc out briefly, only for him to be shot by Arthur and to fall, dramatically, into a pool of water.

When he wakes, Marc is near catatonic, strapped to a wheelchair in a brightly lit, white room in a mental hospital. A fellow unnamed patient approaches, and as Marc looks up at her we see it is in fact Layla. Also there is Donna, Steven's boss from the British Museum and Arthur Harrow.

However, he isn't Arthur Harrow, but Marc's psychologist. Marc is in a mental hospital, presumably for his dissociative identity disorder. Heavily sedated, Marc glances around the office and sees Arthur in sandals, as well as the familiar cane. There are also Egyptian statues all over the office, and a drawing of Khonshu himself.

The doctor approaches Marc and tells him that the high dosage of medication has been given because of his destructive behaviour and refusal to admit that he is sick and needs help.

The way the show has begun to bend reality is finally tantalising for audiences. Right from the beginning, the series hinted that the lead character himself is not aware of his own actions and what is happening around him. However, this remains the most intriguing episode of Marvel’s Moon Knight so far

Directed by Mohamed Diab, Moon Knight is streaming on Disney+, with new episodes airing every Wednesday.

