Oscar 2024: 'Barbie' Gets Snubbed At The Nominations- List Of Nominees For The 96th Academy Awards

Being recognised by the Academy is a dream come true and a nomination can be life-changing, said actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid as they took to the stage to announce nominations for the 96th Academy Awards, The Oscars, on January 23rd.

The two films, which dominated the box office last year and became known as the cultural phenomenon "Barbenheimer”, the battle lines had been clearly defined between Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s, Barbie. However the nominations snubbed Barbie in the major categories, Nolan who has been leading the show in the awards circuit so far, seems all set for Oscar glory

With Hollywood having been in turmoil with the biggest strike bringing the industry to a standstill, the hosts were categoric that celebrating writers was the need of the day.

The Nominations for Oscars 2024 are as follows

Best actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad Da'Vine

Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Thing

The Zone of Interest

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

The Oscars will be announced on March 10