Oscar 2024: 'Barbie' Gets Snubbed At The Nominations- List Of Nominees For The 96th Academy Awards
The Oscar 2024 will be broadcast on March 10. Here are the nominations from for the 96th Academy Awards.
Being recognised by the Academy is a dream come true and a nomination can be life-changing, said actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid as they took to the stage to announce nominations for the 96th Academy Awards, The Oscars, on January 23rd.
The two films, which dominated the box office last year and became known as the cultural phenomenon "Barbenheimer”, the battle lines had been clearly defined between Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s, Barbie. However the nominations snubbed Barbie in the major categories, Nolan who has been leading the show in the awards circuit so far, seems all set for Oscar glory
With Hollywood having been in turmoil with the biggest strike bringing the industry to a standstill, the hosts were categoric that celebrating writers was the need of the day.
The Nominations for Oscars 2024 are as follows
Best actor
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Actress
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best director
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad Da'Vine
Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Thing
The Zone of Interest
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
The Oscars will be announced on March 10
