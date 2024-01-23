Oscar 2024 Nominations Livestreaming: When, Where And How To Watch In India

Oscar Nominations 2024 Live Announcement: The nominations for Hollywood's biggest award ceremony will be announced on Tuesday. Movie buffs are eagerly awaiting the 96th Academy Awards, and actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid will announce the nominations from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles. Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer', Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie', and Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' are likely to be the top contenders across categories. The nominations will be streamed and televised live.

Oscar Nominations 2024: Where To Watch

According to reports, the event will be streamed live in the UK on ITVX. Viewers in the United States can watch it on ABC's 'Good Morning America', streamed on ABC News Live and Disney+. In India, you can also watch the Academy Awards nominations livestream on the Oscars website, or the Academy's social media channels including their Instagram, YouTube and Facebook handles. Here's where you can watch on YouTube:

Oscar Nominations 2024: Timing

For the much-awaited awards, the nominations will be revealed live on Tuesday, January 23 at 8:30 am (ET) in the US from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, United States. According to India time, the live announcement will start around 7 pm IST.

Films Like To Dominate Oscar 2024 Nominations

Christopher Nolan’s 'Oppenheimer', Greta Gerwig’s 'Barbie', Yorgos Lanthimos’ 'Poor Things', Martin Scorsese’s 'Killers of the Flower Moon', Justine Triet’s 'Anatomy of a Fall', Bradley Cooper’s 'Maestro', Celine Song’s 'Past Lives', Jonathan Glazer’s 'The Zone of Interest', Alexander Payne’s 'The Holdover’s', are expected to dominate nominations across many categories.

Oscar 2024: When Will The Award Ceremony Be Held?

On March 10, Sunday, the 96th Academy Awards will be held. The award ceremony will be once again hosted by US television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel. It will take place from 7 pm onwards in the US, which will be around 5.30 am in India on Monday (March 11).