Oscars 2022: 'CODA' wins Best Picture; all you need to know about this riveting drama, watch

New Delhi: At the 94th Academy Awards, the film 'CODA' directed by Sian Heder won the award for Best Picture for its unique storyline and exemplary acting performances. The coming-of-age drama is an English remake of the 2014 French film La Famille Bélier.

It stars Emilia Jones as the protagonist with Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant, and Marlee Matlin as the supporting cast.

The plot of the film revolves around a girl who is the child of deaf adults and the only member in the family who can hear. As she grows up, she finds herself at a crossroads between choosing her family's fishing business and her own aspirations to be a singer.

Ruby who was played by Emilia, attempts to fulfill her dreams by pursuing music at the Berklee College of Music but at the same time reels with the fear of abandoning her parents.

WATCH THE TRAILER OF THE 'CODA' HERE:

'CODA' didn't just win the Best Picture award but also bagged the Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay awards. In an impressive feat, it won all the awards it was nominated for at the 94th Academy Awards.

Coming to the film's cast, director Heder wanted to cast deaf actors from the beginning but initially faced resistance for her vision by financiers. However, she stood her ground and threatened to walk out of the film if her demands for casting weren't met. Eventually, the financiers agreed to her demands.

According to reports, Emilia Jones who played a teenage girl in the film had taken voice lessons and learned American Sign Language (ASL) for 9 months before the shooting for the film began.

The 94th Academy Awards or Oscars 2022 were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 28 and were hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

They were held live for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.