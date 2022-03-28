Oscars 2022: From Encanto to West Side Story - Know where to watch this year's award-winning titles!

New Delhi: The 94th Academy Awards or Oscars 2022 were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 28 and were hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

They were held live for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing back the excitement of how the Oscars used to be before the pandemic struck. The iconic ceremony was held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood (formerly Hollywood & Highland) and live-streamed by Disney+ Hotstar.

Shining in their spotlight, five titles streaming on Disney+ Hotstar won awards in six categories at the 2022 Oscars. Let’s take a look at the spectacular wins:

1. Encanto

Encanto won the Best Animated Feature Film for bringing together diversity and an authentic representation of Colombian culture. The film directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush revolves around Mirabel, the only ordinary member of the Madrigal family, who discovers the magic surrounding their home is in danger and how she may be her family’s last hope.

The film's win was followed by Lin-Manuel Miranda’s infectious song 'We Don’t Talk About Bruno', which is by far the most popular. It brought Encanto stars for the first time to perform the hit number — along with Megan Thee Stallion, Becky G and Luis “Despacito” Fonsi for some extra special Oscar flair.

2. Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Nominated in two of big categories, 'Eyes Of Tammy Faye' won both with Jessica Chastain winning the Best Actress in a leading role and the film winning for Best Makeup and Hair Style. The film takes an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall, and redemption of televangelist of the 1970s and 80s - Tammy Faye Bakker.

3. West Side Story

Ariana DeBose, who was nominated for Oscars for the first time won the Best Actress in a Supporting Role for West Side Story, a musical romantic drama film directed and co-produced by Steven Spielberg.



4. Cruella

Jenny Beavan won the Best Costume Design for 'Cruella'. The film is about the rebellious early days of one of the cinemas' most notorious and notoriously fashionable villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil.



5. Summer Of Soul

Summer Of Soul has won the Best Documentary (Feature) at the Oscars 2022. Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s transporting documentary is a music film based on the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival.