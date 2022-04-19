हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood film 'It's All Coming Back to Me' to release in February 2023

`It's All Coming Back to Me` was earlier named 'Text For You'.

Priyanka Chopra&#039;s Hollywood film &#039;It&#039;s All Coming Back to Me&#039; to release in February 2023

Washington: Priyanka Chopra-starrer `It`s All Coming Back to Me` is all set to hit theatres on February 10, 2023. Initially titled `Text For You`, the film is based on the 2016 German film `SMS fur Dich` by Karoline Herfurth, Variety reported.

In the project, Priyanka will be seen playing the role of a woman struggling to move on from the death of her fiance. To cope, she begins sending messages to his old phone number, which has been reassigned to a new man, played by Sam Heughan.

The two meet and develop a connection based on their shared heartbreak.

Celine Dion is also a part of `It's All Coming Back to Me`, which is named after Jim Steinman`s power ballad `It`s All Coming Back to Me Now`.

Apart from `It's All Coming Back to Me`, Priyanka will also feature in the Russo Brothers` `Citadel` show. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Priyanka ChopraIt's All Coming Back to MeText For YouCeline DionSam Heughan
Next
Story

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda start shooting for their debut film 'The Archies'

Must Watch

PT3M3S

War Superfast: 55th day of Russia-Ukraine war, Watch big news