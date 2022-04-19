Washington: Priyanka Chopra-starrer `It`s All Coming Back to Me` is all set to hit theatres on February 10, 2023. Initially titled `Text For You`, the film is based on the 2016 German film `SMS fur Dich` by Karoline Herfurth, Variety reported.

In the project, Priyanka will be seen playing the role of a woman struggling to move on from the death of her fiance. To cope, she begins sending messages to his old phone number, which has been reassigned to a new man, played by Sam Heughan.

The two meet and develop a connection based on their shared heartbreak.

Celine Dion is also a part of `It's All Coming Back to Me`, which is named after Jim Steinman`s power ballad `It`s All Coming Back to Me Now`.

Apart from `It's All Coming Back to Me`, Priyanka will also feature in the Russo Brothers` `Citadel` show.