Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play bisexual character in her first international project 'Arrangements of Love'

'Family Man 2' star Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to turn into bisexual Tamil woman in her first international project 'Arrangements of Love'.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play bisexual character in her first international project &#039;Arrangements of Love&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: After winning hearts with her portrayal of Raji, an unwavering Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter on a suicide mission, in recent released 'Family Man 2' web-series, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to go experimental. The souther star has signed her next project and she is all set to work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled 'Arrangements Of Love'. 

Samatha Ruth Prabhu will be seen playing the role of a progressive bisexual Tamil woman, with ultra-traditional parents, who want her to have an arranged marriage. She plays a strong-minded and funny force of nature 27-year-old, who runs her own detective agency and becomes part of the search. 

Excited about the project, Samantha was quoted by ANI, "A whole new world opens up for me today as I start my journey with 'Arrangements of Love', which has such an endearing and personal story. I am excited to work with Philip John, whose projects I have closely followed for many years, being a big fan of 'Downton Abbey'. I am looking forward to collaborating with Sunitha once again and I hope for only more success than we previously had with 'Oh! Baby'. My role is a complex character and it will be both a challenge and an opportunity for me to play it. I cannot wait to get on set."

BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John will helm the project, which is an adaptation of the bestselling 2004 novel of the same title by Indian author Timeri N. Murari, reported Variety. The film, which will be produced by Sunitha Tati's Indian outfit Guru Films, follows a Welsh-Indian man on his quest to find his estranged father with an impromptu visit to his homeland. 

'Arrangements Of Love' is expected to go on floors in August 2022.

Apart from her professional life, Samantha has been in the news lately for her personal life. The actress recently confirmed her separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya four years after their marriage. The couple issued a joint statement on their respective social media handles and asked the media and everyone to respect their privacy.

Days after confirming her separation, Samantha also deleted her photos with Naga Chaitanya from her Instagram account. The couple had tied the knot in 2017.

