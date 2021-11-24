Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Priyanka Chopra roasting husband Nick Jonas, here's what she did

New Delhi: Adorable star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been in the news lately - first it was their divorce rumours, and then came their new show, 'The Jonas Brothers Family Roast' on Netflix. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, Priyanka was seen roasting her husband on several things, including his failed acting career, the age gap between them and being less popular on social media.

Southern star Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the latest celebrity to react to Priyanka Chopra's roast video. The 'Family Man 2' star reshared posted by Priyanka Chopra from her account. Though she didn't caption it, Samantha added an 'amazing!' sticker to the post.

Priyanka's roast video came amid rumours floating around her and Nick Jonas' wedding. Rumours started that the couple is heading for divorce after Priyanka dropped both her surnames - Chopra and Jonas from her name from social media platforms. Soon after, netizens started to question if the global icon was following Samantha Ruth Prabhu's footsteps. Samantha too had removed her last name 'Akkineni' from her social media handles before she announced her separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya.

Priyanka and Nick married each other in Christian and Hindu ceremonies at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1-2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Post their wedding, Priyanka changed her full name to 'Priyanka Chopra Jonas'.

Speaking of the roast video, where Priyanka took a dig at her husband, the actress said, "I'm honoured and so thrilled actually and tickled to be here tonight to roast my husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers whose names I can never remember. I'm from India a country rich in culture, music and entertainment. So clearly, the Jonas brothers didn't make it over there."

Speaking about their age gap, Priyanka also said, "Nick and I have a 10-year age gap. Yes, we do. There are many 90s pop culture references he doesn't understand and I have to explain them to him. Which is fine because we teach each other. We teach other things. He showed me how to use Tik Tok for example. You know, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like." Her dig left the audience roaring.

Live TV