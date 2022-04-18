हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder teaser OUT: God of Thunder embarks on quest for inner peace, watch here!

Marvel Studios' 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is set to unleash in theaters on 8th of July in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Thor: Love and Thunder teaser OUT: God of Thunder embarks on quest for inner peace, watch here!
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Directed by Oscar-winning Taika Waititi, the film stars India's favorite Avenger Thor aka Chris Hemsworth along with a stellar ensemble cast: Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale who makes his MCU debut!

Marvel Studios' 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is set to unleash in theaters on 8th of July in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The first glimpse will be offering long-awaited clues to what’s in store for the God of Thunder. The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

WATCH THE TEASER HERE:

 

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late. Directed by Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok,” “Jojo Rabbit”) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Thor: Love and ThunderThorThor filmsThor: Love and Thunder teaser
Next
Story

It's a wrap for Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra's suspense thriller HIT - The First Case: PICS

Must Watch

PT1H8M

Taal Thok Ke: What is the religion of the rioters?