Marvel Studios has officially dropped the teaser trailer and poster for its highly anticipated film 'Thunderbolts'. The movie brings together an unexpected team of the MCU’s most unpredictable characters, headlined by Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), a conflicted assassin, and her ragtag group of fellow misfits.

'Thunderbolts' will also see the return of familiar faces, including Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). The ensemble promises a unique dynamic as they embark on this new adventure, with the potential for some new characters to shake things up.

Have a look at the power-packed trailer:

Directed by Jake Schreier, the film is produced by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, with Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez, and Scarlett Johansson serving as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ 'Thunderbolts' will release in theatres on May 2, 2025, in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Get ready for a thrilling ride with this unlikely group of heroes (and anti-heroes) as they come together in this exciting new chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.