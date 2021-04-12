हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Top winners of the 2021 BAFTA film awards

The 74th British Academy for Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards took place during the weekend of April 10 and 11 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The film 'Nomadland' was the star of the show, making big wins. However,  Oscar-nominated 'The White Tiger' lost out their BAFTA award to other nominees.

File photo

New Delhi: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) held its annual film awards on the weekend of April 10 and 11, in a virtual ceremony broadcast from London`s Royal Albert Hall. The two-day event was hosted by Clara Amfo, Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary. Due to COVID-19, the nominees attended the ceremony virtually. 

Below are the main winners of Britain`s top film honours:

Best Film: 'Nomadland'

 

Outstanding British Film: 'Promising Young Woman'

 

Best Director: Chloe Zhao, 'Nomadland'

Leading Actor: Anthony Hopkins, 'The Father'

 

Leading Actress: Frances McDormand, 'Nomadland'

Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

 

Supporting Actress: Youn Yuh-jung, 'Minari'

 

Original Screenplay: 'Promising Young Woman'

Adapted Screenplay: 'The Father'

Film Not In The English Language: 'Another Round'

EE Rising Star Award: Bukky Bakray

The Best Documentary Award: 'My Octopus Teacher'

Best Editing Award: 'Sound Of Metal'

As for the BAFTA Fellowship award, 'Life of Pi' director Ang Lee won the honour.

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas was one of the presenters at the award show along with Sophie Cookson, Phoebe Dynevor, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Hugh Grant, Richard E. Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Felicity Jones, Jonathan Pryce, Rose Byrne, Anna Kendrick and Renee Zellweger amongst others.

