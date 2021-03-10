Priyanka Chopra reacts to 'The White Tiger' BAFTA's nominations, says 'proud moment for India'

New Delhi: Actor Adarsh Gourav, who won critical acclaim for his performance in the Netflix Original Film 'The White Tiger', has now been nominated in The Best Lead Actor category for the prestigious British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) 2021 on Wednesday (March 9). Movie director Ramin Bahrani also received a nomination for Best adapted screenplay.

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who plays a supporting role in the film and is also an executive producer of the movie is on cloud nine. The 'Sky Is Pink' actress took to her Twitter account to share the happy news.

"What a proud moment for Indian talent with 2 BAFTA nominations for an ALL INDIAN STAR CAST!! Ecstatic for you @_GouravAdarsh, you are so deserving of this recognition, and congratulations #RaminBahrani, so well deserved," wrote Priyanka.

Adarsh, who played the role of Balram Halwai in the movie also took to his Instagram account to share his joy. The talented actor feels incredulous with all the love and recognition he is getting for his performance.

"Holy shit it's really happening! Thank you Ramin for trusting me to play the character that has given me more than anything I've ever experienced Congratulations to the team for two BAFTA nominations!! Best adapted screenplay and Leading actor. Congratulations to all the other nominees too!," wrote Adarsh.

'The White Tiger' is based on the Man Booker Prize 2008 winning book 'The White Tiger' by Arvind Adiga. The author is friends with movie director Ramin Bahrani and had dedicated the book to him.