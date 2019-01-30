हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vanessa Williams

Vanessa Williams to star in comedy 'Happy Accident'

Vanessa Williams has been tapped in to headline new comedy at ABC, titled "Happy Accident".

Los Angeles: Vanessa Williams has been tapped in to headline new comedy at ABC, titled "Happy Accident".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Disney-owned pilot will see Williams star opposite "Veep" actor Matt Walsh.

The potential series comes from "Modern Family" writers Jon Pollack and Abraham Higginbotham, who will executive produce alongside pilot director Kat Coiro.

The plot revolves around two families in Pittsburgh - a father (Walsh) with three adult daughters and a hotel lounge singer with her med student son - who are forced together after a decades-old secret is revealed.

The actor-recording artiste will play Sheri, the lounge singer, who is described as a gorgeous diva with no money who had a regional hit in the late '80s but acts as if she's performing at Lincoln 
Center every night. Her son is most important to her in life - but her career comes a close second.

The role brings Williams back to ABC where she starred on the hit "Ugly Betty" and followed it up with horror thriller "666 Park Avenue".

