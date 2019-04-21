Hoshangabad Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. This constituency presently covers the entire Hoshangabad district and parts of Narsinghpur and Raisen districts.

The Hoshangabad Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of eight assembly segments - Narsingpur, Tendukheda, Gadarwara, Seoni-Malwa, Hoshangabad, Sohagpur, Pipariya and Udaipura.

Voting for Madhya Pradesh's 29 parliamentary constituencies will take place in four phases between April 29 to May 19. The BJP, which was in power in Madhya Pradesh since 1998 till the 2018 Assembly polls, had won 27 of the 29 seats in the state in 2014 Lok Sabha election.

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission.

Uday Pratap Singh of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Singh has been renominated by the BJP against Congress' Shailendra Diwan. BSP has named M Choudhary from here.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19 and the counting of votes will take on May 23. The polling is scheduled to happen in 115 Lok Sabha constituencies of 14 states during the third phase.