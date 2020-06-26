1.25 cr jobs, 31 districts, 125 days: PM Narendra Modi launches UP employment scheme

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (June 26) launches 'Atma Nirbhar UP Rozgar Abhiyan' which seeks to promote local entrepreneurship and create partnership with industrial associations to provide employment opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the Prime Minister and thanked him for taking up the initiative. "Over 1.25 crore migrant workers who lost their jobs due to coronavirus pandemic are likely to benefit from this unique initiative. Over 35 lakh migrants returned to Uttar Pradesh and over 30 lakh migrant workers were also covered under skill mapping," the UP CM said.

At the virtual launch, PM Modi interacted with villagers from six districts of Uttar Pradesh. Villages across all districts of the state joined the event through Common Service Centres and Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

The central government announced the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package to stimulate various sectors. In order to generate employment with a thrust towards creating infrastructure in backward regions of the country, Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan was launched on June 20.

The Uttar Pradesh government envisaged a unique initiative 'Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan' which dovetails programmes of the Centre and state government while creating partnerships with industry and other organisations.

The campaign is intensely focused towards providing employment and promoting local entrepreneurship.