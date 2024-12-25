1 Dead, 20 Rescued As Tourist Boat Capsizes Off Calangute Beach In Goa

At least one person was killed and 20 others were rescued after a tourist boat capsized in the Arabian Sea off Calangute beach in North Goa on Wednesday. Police said the the incident occurred around 1:30 pm. "A 54-year-old man died and 20 others were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after the boat they were travelling in capsized," a senior police official said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Except for two passengers, all others were wearing life jackets, the official said. The passengers included children as young as six years old and women, he stated. A spokesman of Drishti Marine, a government-appointed lifesaving agency, said the boat capsized around 60 metres away from the coastline, resulting in all the passengers falling off into the seawater.

A family comprising 13 members from Khed in Maharashtra was among the passengers on board, he said. After seeing the boat getting capsized, a personnel of Drishti Marine rushed to aid and called for backup, he said. "In all, 18 on-duty lifesavers rushed to the aid of the struggling passengers and brought them to shore safely," he said, as quoted by PTI.

The passengers who sustained injuries were administered first aid, while those who were found to be critical were rushed to a medical facility in an ambulance, the spokesman said. "Of the 20 passengers, two children aged six and seven each, and two women aged 25 and 55 each, were revived and hospitalized," he said. Two passengers on the boat were not wearing life jackets, he further stated.

The incident occurred a week after a speeding Navy craft undergoing engine trials lost control and crashed into passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal' off the Mumbai coast, claiming the lives of 15 persons. The ferry, carrying more than 100 passengers, was on its way from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist attraction famous for its cave temples.

(With PTI Inputs)