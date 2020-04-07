10 Forensic teams, that collected exhibits from Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat Markaz building, sent to quarantine

New Delhi: The ten Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams that visited the Nizamuddin headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat in south Delhi on Sunday (April 6) and collected exhibits from the building, were on Tuesday sent to home quarantine. The direction was passed by FSL director Deepa Verma.

Although the five-member teams, that visited the Markaz yesterday, were wearing Hazmat suits, they have been advised to be in self-quarantine for next 14 days as preventive measure. They have been suggested to take all precautionary measures and wash their hands frequently, sanitise themselves and practice social distancing by maintaining at least one metre distance from their family members.

The Tablighi Jamaat headquareters at Nizamuddin had five floors and two basements, sources told PTI, adding that it also had several shoe racks inside it whereas no electronic device was found. A Crime Branch team of the Delhi Police also visited the spot in connection with its investigation in the case.

A case has been registered against Maulana Saad of the Nizamuddin headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat under the relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and Indian Penal Code for allegedly violating government orders as regards the management of the centre with respect to social, political or religious gatherings.

So far, more than 400 COVID-19 cases and about 15 deaths in the country have been found to be linked to a religious congregation held at the Nizamuddin headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat last month.

Action against foreign Tablighi Jamaat members was taken after over 2,300 activists, including 250 foreigners, were found to be living at its headquarters in Nizamuddin West last week, despite the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed to check the spread of the coronavirus.

At least 9,000 people participated in the religious congregation in Nizamuddin last month, after which many of the attendees travelled to various parts of the country.

