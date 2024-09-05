Advertisement
10 Killed In Rain-Related Incidents In Uttar Pradesh

Two people were killed in UP's Bhadohi after being hit by lightning, 

Sep 05, 2024, 09:33 PM IST|Source: PTI
Ten people were killed in rain-related incidents across the state in the last 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh's relief department officials said on Thursday.

"Considering the recent rains, districts with excess rainfall have been mobilised for round-the-clock watch. Flood PAC/SDRF/NDRF teams have been mobilised as per requirement. All units are ready and are on standby mode," state relief commissioner GS Naveen Kumar said.

Two people were killed in Bhadohi after being hit by lightning, while one person died of drowning, as per the relief department.

Deaths of one person each in rain-related incidents were also reported between 6.30 pm on Wednesday and 6.30 pm on Thursday from Sonbhadra, Unnao, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Varanasi, Sant Kabir Nagar, Pratapgarh and Raebareli districts, it said.

Uttar Pradesh recorded an average of 110.4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Of the 75 districts, 27 recorded excess rainfall, with Chitrakoot district recording the most at 33.8 mm, according to the relief department.

