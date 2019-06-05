close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Airport

10 on 10: Delhi airport gifts birthday tour to boy for his 'fabulous' model of IGI

Abeer Magoo's handmade replica of the Delhi Airport has been praised for being intricate and detailed. Now, he will celebrate his 10th birthday at the real airport with officials looking to see things from his point of view.

10 on 10: Delhi airport gifts birthday tour to boy for his &#039;fabulous&#039; model of IGI
Photo courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: A handmade replica of the Delhi Airport made by a nine-year-old boy - and shared on Twitter by his uncle - has received praises and as a token of appreciation, he has been gifted a tour of the airport.

Abeer Magoo, who turns 10 on June 10, will now be getting a complete tour of the Delhi Airport - considered one of the finest in the world - for his intricate and hand-made replica. The replica was shared on Twitter by his uncle Amit Agarwal who wrote that Abeer is an 'aviation geek.' The model was complete with aircraft, runway, green areas, terminals and cars in the drop-off/pick-up zones. "Hand made @DelhiAirport by my 10yr nephew. A true #avgeek in the making," tweeted Agarwal.

 

 

Delhi Airport's official Twitter account responded by complimenting the model and highlighted how even the narrowbodies and widebodies of the gates here were in the right mix.

 

 

In what quickly became an even more exchange of conversation on the micro-blogging site, Agarwal then requested Delhi Airport if a tour could be arranged on Abeer's 10th birthday as it would make the day special for him.

 

 

Delhi Airport officials responded by giving Abeer 'a 10/10 for his fabulous model' and inviting him for an airport tour on his birthday. "As you turn 10 on 10th of June, we wish to give you a 10/10 for this fabulous model of Delhi Airport. We thought it would be a good idea to have an airport tour with you and see things through your eyes," wrote Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL, in his invite to Abeer.

 

 

While Delhi Airport officials complimented Abeer for his outstanding work on the replica model, Abeer thanked them in return as well. There were many others on the social media site that praised it as well. Several even suggested that Abeer should be groomed for a future in the aviation sector considering the level of dedication at his age.

Tags:
Delhi AirportIGIDIAL
Next
Story

NEET result 2019: NTA to declare NEET results today at ntaneet.nic.in

Must Watch

PT3M28S

Severe heatwave grips Rajasthan's Churu