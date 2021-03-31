हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
National flag 100 year anniversary

100 years of National Flag: Little known facts about Tricolour and its maker

It was on March 31, 1921, when our National Flag designer Pingali Venkayya from Andhra Pradesh first designed the flag.

100 years of National Flag: Little known facts about Tricolour and its maker
File photo

Though we are celebrating the 75th year of Independence, March 31, 2021 marks 100 years since our Tricolour (National Flag) came into existence.

It was on March 31, 1921, when our National Flag designer Pingali Venkayya from Andhra Pradesh first designed the flag. 

However, there are a few unknown facts about our National Flag and of Pingali Venkayya. In an Exclusive conversation with our Hyderabad correspondent Prasad Bhosekar, Pingali Venkayya's grandson Ghantasala Gopikrishna discloses these facts.

Pingali Venkayya&#039;s grandson Pingali Gopikrishna ( in tie ) being felicitated by Parimala group of colleges, Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh on 100th year of Tricolour ( National flag )

When and why Pingali Venkayya decided to make a National Flag for the country:

At the age of 19, Pingali Venkayya went to South Africa to fight for British Army as India was under their rule. And in South Africa, a British army officer made all the soldiers from the countries where Great Britain ruled salute Union Jack ( British flag ) by force. Pingali Venkayya did not like it and on that very day he decided that he would make a flag of its own for India. 

How did Ashoka Chakra replace Charkha:

When the flag committee met on July 14, 1947, it was felt that “Charkha'” (weaving wheel) looked different from sides and hence it was decided to use Ashoka Chakra (a wheel with 24 spokes). The 24 spokes indicated 24 states in the country at the time of Independence.

Languages Pingali Venkayya spoke:

Pingali Venkayya was fluent in Telugu, Hindi, Sanskrit, English, Japanese and Arabic.

Did Pingali Venkayya die poor:

Pingali Venkayya did not ask money from anyone till his death. He also remained away from politics though he was known to all the Congress stalwarts before and after Independence. Just a few days before his death, some rice miller's association members in Vijayawada felicitated him and gave some money as a token of gratitude. That's about it. 

Last wish of Pingali Venkayya:

Pingali Venkayya died on July 4, 1963. His last wish was to wrap the tricolour on his body which was fulfilled.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
National flag 100 year anniversaryIndian flagPingali Venkayya
Next
Story

No hard copy of migration certificate for CBSE students from this year

Must Watch

PT12M18S

Kiska Bengal: Mamata Banerjee's serious allegations on Election Commission