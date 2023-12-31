New Delhi: A pre-New Year Eve rave party with drugs and liquor was busted by the Thane Police in a private plot on Ghodbunder Road near the Kasarvadavali Police Station on Sunday morning, news agency IANS reported. At least 100 youths from Thane and nearby areas were detained and sent for medical examination and legal procedures. The police, acting on a tip-off, raided the party venue around 4 am and seized large amounts of liquor, drugs, narcotics and other illegal substances. The party was in full swing with loud music, singing and dancing, but the police could not ascertain whether the organisers had charged any entry fees.

The event organiser, who is said to be a local from Thane, had invited the party-goers through social media and shared the location maps with them. The party spot was close to the police establishments, raising questions about the police’s alertness and efficiency.

A local social activist, Dr. Binu Varghese, expressed his concern over the incident and said that it was shocking that such a party was held in the home town of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is also the guardian minister of Thane district.

The raid was led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivraj Patil, along with his team from the local police and Crime Branch Units 2 and 5. The police have increased their vigilance and security measures in the district and other cities like Mumbai and Pune, ahead of the New Year Eve celebrations.