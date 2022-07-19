The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended a Pakistani national infiltrating from the International Border in Rajasthan. According to media reports, the accused was trying to kill former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Many suspicious objects have been recovered from him. A joint team of intelligence agency Intelligence Bureau (IB), Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and military agency is interrogating him. Sources said that the suspect was roaming around the Hindumalkot border fencing adjoining Sri Ganganagar district at around 11 pm on July 16. The patrolling team got suspicious and questioned him. He could not answer properly. On search, an 11-inch sharp knife, religious books, maps, clothes and food items were found from his possession.

In the interrogation, the accused has given his name as Rizwan Ashraf. He is a resident of Mandi Bahauddin city of northern Pakistan. He told that he crossed the border with the intention of killing Nupur Sharma. He was about to go to Ajmer Sharif before executing the conspiracy. The BSF handed over the accused to the local police. The police produced him in a local court, from where he was sent on police remand for eight days.

Also Read: Pakistan intruder reaches India to kill Nupur Sharma, hatches PLOT after offering 'CHADAR' at Ajmer Dargah

With the Pakistan connection, Kanhaiyalal's killers also came to light. Rajasthan's Minister of State for Home Rajendra Yadav said that both the killers were associated with Pakistan's Dawat-e-Islam radical organization. The killer Ghaus Mohammad also took training in Pakistan. Both used to talk continuously on 10-12 mobile numbers of Pakistan. With the arrest of Rizwan, the Pakistani connection has once again come to the fore in the Nupur Sharma case.