11 school students, 8 teachers test positive for COVID-19 in Haryana's Jind

At least 11 students and 8 teachers of a school have tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in Haryana's Jind. The state government has taken cognizance of the matter and has ordered to conduct COVID-19 tests of students and teachers in schools across the state.

The Health Department has been put on high alert to curb the spread of coronavirus among students in schools.

It may be recalled that the schools for classes 9-12 were reopened in Haryana few days ago after remaining closed for nearly seven months due to coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown imposed by PM Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

Talking to Zee Media, Haryana government spokesperson Jawahar Yadav said that all schools were following the COVID-19 guidelines and not all students are coming to schools to attend classes. He said that the students are wearng mask and following social distancing norm.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday (November 18) announced that Universities and colleges will reopen in the state from November 23 but only with 50% attendance of students on roaster basis, said a state government spokesperson.

The official added that classes will be conducted in universities and colleges with several COVID-19 safety measures, incuding social distancing, use of hand sanitizers and thermal scanning.

India's India`s overall coronavirus cases surged to 89,12,908 as 38,617 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

A total of 29,164 new cases were recorded on Tuesday.

The cumulative death jumped to 1,30,993 after 474 new deaths were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours.