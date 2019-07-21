close

Madhya Pradesh

13 injured in clashes over land dispute in Madhya Pradesh

At least, 13 people were injured in clashes between two groups, which took place over a land dispute here on Sunday. ND Mishra, Assistant Sub-Inspector, told ANI, "We were informed that clashes broke out between two groups here over a land dispute. At least, 13 people were injured in the incident."

"The injured, who were attacked with guns and other weapons, have been shifted to the hospital for treatment. Out of the 13 injured, two are in a serious condition," he added. Keshav Dhangar, one of the victims, claimed that the land belonged to them.

"This land has been with us for decades. A group of 30-40 people came to the land where we were working and attacked us with guns," he said."Women and children were also attacked," he added. Further investigations into the matter are underway.
 

