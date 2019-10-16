13 parrots arrived at Delhi's Patiala House Court, judge orders release after session

close

Delhi Court

New Delhi: New Delhi's Patiala House Court witnessed an odd session on Wednesday (October 16) when thirteen parrots arrived inside the court when it was in session. 

The parrots were seized by the Customs department in Delhi's IGI airport on Tuesday when an Uzbek national was illegally trying to carry them from India to Uzbekistan.

The passenger had hidden the parrot in the shoes box and was trying to cheat the airport authority.

Sensing the unusual activity the custom department discovered the incident and immediately arrested the passenger on grounds of violating the customs law as well as policy provisions read with the Wildlife Protection Act.

The case was bought in front of the court today and the parrots were also presented in the courtroom. 

After the hearing of the case, the court has announced 14 days custody for the Uzbek national and ordered to immediately release the caged parrot. 

