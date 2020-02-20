हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Waris Pathan

15 crore Muslims can dominate over 100 crore Hindus: AIMIM leader Waris Pathan

Pathan made the comments while addressing an anti-CAA rally at Karnataka's Gulbarga in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. 

15 crore Muslims can dominate over 100 crore Hindus: AIMIM leader Waris Pathan
(Image courtesy: Twitter)

Controversial AIMIM leader and former Maharasthra MLA Waris Pathan landed in another controversy for his inflammatory remarks against Hindus. 

In a video that has gone viral, Pathan was heard calling for the Muslims of the country to unite and "achieve freedom". He added that even though Muslims are just 15 crores in the country, they can still dominate over 100 crore Hindus.

"Azaadi leni padegi, aur jo cheez mangne se nahi milegi usse chheen ke leni padegi. (You will have to take your freedom, and you will not get it by asking then you will have to snatch it)," he is heard saying in a video shared on microblogging site Twitter.

The video of Pathan's speech surfaced on social media on Thursday, in which Pathan also remarked upon the ongoing citizenship law protests in New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. 

"You were mocking us for 'hiding behind women'. Do remember, this is your condition when only our lionesses (Muslim women) are protesting. What will happen when all Muslims unite together against you?" the AIMIM spokesperson said.

He made these comments on February 16, while addressing an anti-CAA rally at Karnataka's Gulbarga in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

 

Waris PathanAIMIManti-CAA
