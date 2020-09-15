15-year-old gangraped by five in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur; 1 arrested

SITAPUR: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five men in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident came to light after one of the accused share a video of the crime on social media. The incident took place on September 7.

Superintendent of Police Sitapur told ANI that one of the five accused has been arrested while a search is underway for four others involved in the crime. The police said that a rape complaint was filed by the victim on September 14, almost a week after the incident.

"The initial probe revealed that a man named Kaushal, whom the victim new, took her on a motorcycle and committed the crime. The investigation is on. We are trying to help the victim with financial aid as well," he said.