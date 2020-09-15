हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sitapur

15-year-old gangraped by five in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur; 1 arrested

Superintendent of Police Sitapur told ANI that one of the five accused has been arrested while a search is underway for four others involved in the crime. 

15-year-old gangraped by five in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Sitapur; 1 arrested
Representational Image

SITAPUR: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five men in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident came to light after one of the accused share a video of the crime on social media. The incident took place on September 7.

Superintendent of Police Sitapur told ANI that one of the five accused has been arrested while a search is underway for four others involved in the crime. The police said that a rape complaint was filed by the victim on September 14, almost a week after the incident. 

"The initial probe revealed that a man named Kaushal, whom the victim new, took her on a motorcycle and committed the crime. The investigation is on. We are trying to help the victim with financial aid as well," he said.

Tags:
SitapurrapePOCSOcrimeUP PoliceUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

LIVE: Lok Sabha to discuss Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 today
  • 49,30,236Confirmed
  • 80,776Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M54S

Terrorist Masood Azhar's plan to launch attack on Ram Temple in Ayodhya exposed