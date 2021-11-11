हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
gurupurab

1,500 Indian pilgrims scheduled to visit Pakistan on occasion of Gurupurab

The visit will be covered under the 1974 bilateral protocol between India and Pakistan on visits to religious shrines.

1,500 Indian pilgrims scheduled to visit Pakistan on occasion of Gurupurab
Image for representation

New Delhi: India on Thursday hoped that Pakistan will facilitate the visit of around 1,500 Indian pilgrims to that country through the Attari-Wagah transit point in view of Gurupurab. The pilgrims are scheduled to visit Gurudwara Darbar Sahib, Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib, Gurudwara Panja Sahib, Gurudwara Dehra Sahib, Gurudwara Nankana Sahib and Gurudwara Sachha Sauda, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

"As you know, movement through the Kartarpur corridor was suspended in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Land travel between India and Pakistan is since being conducted on a limited scale through the Attari-Wagah Integrated Check Post in coordination with the Pakistani side," he said.

READ | Pakistan reiterates proposal to reopen Kartarpur Corridor for Indian pilgrims

Bagchi said both sides follow their extant rules and health guidelines. "In view of the significance of Gurupurab and sentiments associated with it, it has been decided that a Jatha of around 1500 pilgrims will visit Pakistan from November 17-26, 2021 via the Attar-Wagah ICP," he said.

Bagchi said the visit will be covered under the 1974 bilateral protocol between India and Pakistan on visits to religious shrines. "We hope that the forthcoming jatha...Does take place," he said in response to a question at a media briefing.

He said Pakistan had earlier denied permission for visit of Sikh pilgrims from India to that country twice in June -- one, on the occasion of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev and second, on the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. "Both of these jathas are also covered under the 1974 Bilateral Protocol," he added.

In November 2019, India and Pakistan threw open the Kartarpur corridor linking Dera Baba Sahib in Gurdaspur in India with the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, in a historic people-to-people initiative.

Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine. It is the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev, who had spent the last 18 years of his life in Kartarpur. The Kartarpur corridor was thrown open in the midst of heightened tension between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue.

The relations between the two countries nosedived after India scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5, 2019, and bifurcated it into two union territories.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
gurupurabIndiaPakistanAttariWagah
Next
Story

UCIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for foreman posts, check eligibility and other details

Must Watch

PT2M59S

Car Crash Test Results: These are top 5 safest cars in India