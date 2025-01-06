'1,55,24,858 Voters Eligible To Cast Ballot': Delhi Electoral Roll Data Released Days After AAP vs BJP Blame-Game

Delhi Election 2025: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been at odds over the alleged addition and removal of names in Delhi's voter list. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has repeatedly accused the BJP of removing the names of voters, who support AAP, from the electoral rolls. On the other hand, the BJP accused the AAP of getting illegal Bangladeshi migrants and Rohingyas listed on the electoral roll.

Delhi Electoral Roll

Now, the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi released the final electoral roll on Monday which showed that the National Capital has 1,55,24,858 voters including 83,49,645 male and 71,73,952 female besides 1,261 third-gender. This shows an increase of 1.09% over the electors in draft elector roll published on 29.10.2024.

First Time Voters

As per the data, there are 2,08,302 first-time voters for the assembly polls and 79,436 PwD voters. While Delhi has a total of 70 assembly seats, Vikaspuri is the constituency with the largest electorate as it has 4,62,184 voters. The Delhi Cantt assembly constituency has the smallest count of electorate with just 78,893 voters.

Gender Ratio

Tilak Nagar seat is the constituency with the highest gender ratio of 967 females against 1,000 males. Okhla seat has the lowest gender ratio with 731 females per 1,000 males. As per the EC data, the gender gap has been reduced by four points while the elector–population ratio increased by two points.

Delhi Assembly Election

The Delhi assembly election for the 70 seats will be held in a single phase in February this year. The Election Commission of India is likely to announce date for the crucial polls soon.