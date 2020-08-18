हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

16 districts affected by floods in Uttar Pradesh; death toll rises to 14

The chief minister has directed district magistrates of the affected districts to ensure there is no laxity in relief operations, official said.

16 districts affected by floods in Uttar Pradesh; death toll rises to 14
File Photo

Lucknow: Fourteen people have died in flood-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh this year and 16 districts in the state are affected by the deluge, an official said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stressed that flood relief work is the state government's priority and there will be no dearth of funds to help people hit by the deluge, Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal said.

The Sharda river at Palia Kalan in Lakhimpur Kheri, the Saryu and the Ghagara at Ayodhya, Barabanki's Elgin Bridge and Ballia's Turtipaar are flowing above the danger mark.

"A total of 838 villages?in 16 districts of the state have been hit by the floods. Among the affected villages, 520 are marooned," Goyal said.

The districts hit by floods are Ambedkar Nagar, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Badaun, Deoria, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Mau, Sant Kabir Nagar and Sitapur, he said.

The chief minister has directed district magistrates of the affected districts to ensure there is no laxity in relief operations, Goyal said.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshFloodsfloodSharda riverSaryuGhagara
Next
Story

Case fatality rate in India stands at 1.94%, active cases at 24.91%, says Health Ministry
  • 27,02,742Confirmed
  • 51,797Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,17,20,713Confirmed
  • 7,76,157Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M6S

Nepal tries to proove Kalapaani it's own area on international level