16 killed after speeding bus hits loader in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, PM Narendra Modi announces compensation

Kanpur: At least 16 people were killed and six injured in a road accident in the Sachendi area of this Uttar Pradesh district late on Tuesday (June 8) evening, police said. Two among the injured are said to be critical, they added.

Kanpur Outer's Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashtbhuja Prasad Singh told PTI that a speeding bus hit a loader, which fell on the other side of the highway, while the bus also overturned and fell into a ditch. The collision was so strong that almost all passengers of the bus got trapped and sustained serious injuries, the SP said.

GSVM college principal RB Kamal told PTI over the phone that at least 16 people were killed, while five were admitted at the Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) hospital with serious injuries.

PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath announce ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the loss of lives in a road accident in Kanpur and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin the deceased. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Rs 50,000 each would be provided to those injured in the accident. Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and ordered an inquiry into the accident.

