161-Year-Old Coins, Silver Ornaments Found During Construction In Uttar Pradesh

Jalaun (UP): A metal container filled with 279 coins dating back to 1862 and silver ornaments were recovered during the construction of a house in a village here, and handed over to the Archaeological Survey of India, the official said on Sunday.

The coins and ornaments were recovered on Saturday during excavation for the construction of the house in Vyas Pura village of Kotwali Jalaun.

Deputy District Magistrate of Orai, Rajesh Singh, said Kamlesh Kushwaha was allotted a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the foundation of the house was being dug on Saturday.

He said a worker at the spot stumbled upon the container.

Singh called archaeological officials to the spot and handed over the ornaments and coins to them.