17 private hospitals authorised to treat COVID-19 positive patients in Lucknow, check list here

New Delhi: The Lucknow administration on Friday (April 16) announced a list of private hospitals that have been authorised to treat COVID-19 infected patients in order to tackle the worrying rise in coronavirus cases.

17 private hospitals in Uttar Pradesh’s capital have been roped in to treat coronavirus positive patients under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PM-JAY), as per a Zee News report.

A list of these hospitals in Lucknow has been released by the Yogi Adityanath-led government, where treatment facilities will be available. All these private hospitals have a total of 405 beds including 45 with ventilators.

The district administration and health department will furnish Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, oxygen, Remdesivir and other medicines in all these hospitals treating patients. Moreover, the information of all the patients admitted here will be available in the Integrated Command and Control Center established in Lucknow.

The district administration also released the name and number of the nodal officers of every hospital in order for the assistance of patients. Check out the list below:

Advance Neuro and General Hospital - Dr Vinod Kumar - 9415022002

Avon Hospital - Khurram Atik Rehmani - 9450374007

Apollo Medics - Pramit Mishra - 8429029801

Career Institute of Medical Science and Hospital - Col. Dr. Mohammad Aizam-8318527150

Fehmina Hospital and Trauma Center Blood Bank - Salman Khalid - 9935672929

Green City Hospital- Dr Vineet Verma - 8400000784

Jaypee Hospital - RV Singh - 9554936222

King Medical Center- Dr. Abhay Singh - 9415328915

Maa Chandrika Devi Hospital - Gayatri Singh - 9415020266

Pooja Hospital and Multispeciality Center-Ashutosh Pandey-9670588871

Rajdhani Hospital - Chandra Prakash Dubey-9415162686

Sanjeevani Medical Center - Sunil Kumar Soni - 8840466030

Sri Sai Life Hospital - Yogesh Shukla - 9450407843

Vaga Hospital - Sandeep Dixit - 9839165078

Vinayak Medicare Hospital - Dr. Manish Chandra Singh - 9984735111

Vinayak Trauma Center and Hospital - Amit Nandan Mishra - 9919604383

Meanwhile, the UP CM has directed officials to set up a 1,000-bed hospital in Lucknow, which recorded 6,598 daily cases in the last 24 hours.

Uttar Pradesh set a record high of 27,426 new cases on Friday, taking the state's cumulative tally to 7,93,720. It was the third consecutive day when the state has reported a record rise in COVID-19 cases. A total of 22,439 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded on Thursday and 20,510 on Wednesday.

Lucknow witnessed maximum of 35 deaths, while seven deaths were reported from Kanpur, five from Ballia and Ghaziabad, four from Moradabad and Allahabad, the health bulletin said.

